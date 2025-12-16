The 2026 Playbook: Disruptions That Will Shape India’s Start-up Ecosystem

As India completes a decade of the Start-up India mission in 2026, the ecosystem stands at the cusp of its most defining chapter yet. What started as a wave of entrepreneurial energy has now transitioned into an era of sharp execution, disciplined scaling, and purpose-led innovation. The first 10 years were about democratising entrepreneurship; the next decade will establish India as one of the world’s most mature, resilient, and innovation-led start-up economies.