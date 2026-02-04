Legal Risk of Overreliance on Carbon Dioxide Removal Could Jeopardise Net Zero, Says Report

According to a PwC report, Nature-based solutions (NBSs) are being used for climate mitigation and adaptation. The report stated that NBCs have the potential to help meet about 37% of climate change mitigation targets required until 2030 to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. In the Indian context, adoption of NBC-related climate change mitigation activities is crucial to ensure sustainable growth while achieving country’s climate goals. For instance, India's Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) demonstrates the benefits of NBSs by protecting mangroves for flood control, climate adaptation and community well-being. The five-year scheme covers an area of 540 km2 across India.