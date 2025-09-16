Avaada Group Commissions 11 Solar Plants in Maharashtra Under MSKVY 2.0

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said in the statement, "The Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 is a model for how clean energy can directly uplift rural communities.” The company is executing over 1,132 MW of solar power projects across key districts, including Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar and Beed under the scheme. MSKVY 2.0, an upgraded version of the programme launched in 2017, seeks to solarise 30 per cent of agricultural feeders by developing around 7,000 MW of decentralised solar projects in the 0.5–25 MW range, located close to high-load substations.