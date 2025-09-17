High AC Usage in Chennai Fuels Climate Emissions, Poor Maintenance Worsens Impact

The report also mentioned that the Indian households use AC for an average of 4.4 hours a day as the city faces long, humid summers, which nearly 87% of households owning just one AC while 13% of households owning more than two ACs. However, awareness about the impact of refrigerants on climate remains low. Around 64% of respondents in Chennai admitted they are unaware of climate-friendly refrigerant options, and only 16% showed willingness to switch to greener alternatives if they were affordable, which is the lowest among all surveyed cities.