World Bank Approves $700 Mn to Bolster Pakistan's Macroeconomic Stability

A separate statement issued by the lender quoted Bolormaa Amgaabazar, the World Bank’s country director for Pakistan, as saying, “Pakistan’s path to inclusive, sustainable growth requires mobilising more domestic resources and ensuring they are used efficiently and transparently to deliver results for people.” She said that through the MPA, the bank was working with the federal and Sindh governments to “deliver tangible impacts—more predictable funding for schools and clinics, fairer tax systems, and stronger data for decision-making— while safeguarding priority social and climate investments and strengthening public trust”.