  1. home
  2. News
  3. Ukiifb report highlights progress in catalysing sustainable infrastructure

News

UKIIFB Report Highlights Progress in Catalysing Sustainable Infrastructure

The UKIIFB, in its Year 1 report, called for integrating climate adaptation and ESG frameworks into project design

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UKIIFB, a collaboration between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, pitched for a project assessment framework for highways and rapid transit sectors.

  • Year 1 report recommended integrating climate adaptation and ESG frameworks into project design.

  • Suggested enhancing transparency and risk mitigation to reduce investment uncertainties.

The UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), a collaboration between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, has pitched for the development of a project assessment framework clarifying investor priorities across highways and rapid transit sectors, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UKIIFB, in its Year 1 report, called for integrating climate adaptation and ESG frameworks into project design.

The report also recommended enhancing transparency and risk mitigation to reduce perceived investment uncertainties. It also called for safeguarding investor returns through improved revenue protection and streamlined repatriation mechanisms.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the statement, the findings from the UKIIFB Year 1 Report reflect a pragmatic roadmap toward unlocking international capital: developing standardised, globally benchmarked project preparation processes; recommendations to broaden India's Detailed Project Report (DPR) to include full-lifecycle risk analysis, resilience, and value-for-money considerations.

As the programme enters its second year, the statement said, UKIIFB will focus on refining project assessment tools, expanding sectoral coverage such as green hydrogen and offshore winds and deepening engagement with investors and technical partners, to unlock further capital and cooperation for India's infrastructure transformation. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×