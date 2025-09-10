UKIIFB Report Highlights Progress in Catalysing Sustainable Infrastructure

UKIIFB, a collaboration between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, pitched for a project assessment framework for highways and rapid transit sectors.
The UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), a collaboration between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, has pitched for the development of a project assessment framework clarifying investor priorities across highways and rapid transit sectors, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The UKIIFB, in its Year 1 report, called for integrating climate adaptation and ESG frameworks into project design.
The report also recommended enhancing transparency and risk mitigation to reduce perceived investment uncertainties. It also called for safeguarding investor returns through improved revenue protection and streamlined repatriation mechanisms.
According to the statement, the findings from the UKIIFB Year 1 Report reflect a pragmatic roadmap toward unlocking international capital: developing standardised, globally benchmarked project preparation processes; recommendations to broaden India's Detailed Project Report (DPR) to include full-lifecycle risk analysis, resilience, and value-for-money considerations.
As the programme enters its second year, the statement said, UKIIFB will focus on refining project assessment tools, expanding sectoral coverage such as green hydrogen and offshore winds and deepening engagement with investors and technical partners, to unlock further capital and cooperation for India's infrastructure transformation.