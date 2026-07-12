Two-Wheelers Present Bigger Challenge for Delhi EV Policy: Crisil Ratings

Elaborating, she said, "Two-wheelers present a bigger challenge. Despite registrations rising about 25% to 5.7 lakh units in FY26, EV penetration stood at just 7.3%. Under the draft policy, all new two-wheeler registrations would be required to be electric from April 2028, supported by incentives of up to ₹30,000 per vehicle in the first year, tapering over the following two years." While scrappage benefits and tax exemptions are available under the policy, Upadhyay said, "As financial support gradually reduces, pricing competitiveness and ownership economics are likely to become increasingly important in sustaining EV uptake." Passenger vehicles, however, face more measured evolution, she said, adding, "Unlike two-wheelers, the policy does not mandate EV-only registrations for private cars, relying instead on incentives to encourage adoption".