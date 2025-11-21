Rupee Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall In Over 3 Months; Breaches 89/USD-Mark

The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months and breached 89 per US dollar-mark for the first time, trading 78 paise lower at 89.46 against the greenback during the intra-day session on Friday, amid negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets