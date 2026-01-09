Rupee Falls 7 Paise to 89.97 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

"There was huge volatility in the rupee market on Thursday as the RBI sold dollars at 89.99 and brought rupee up to 89.73 and then FPIs bought dollars. The RBI has been capping the dollar upside presently, creating huge oversold positions for itself which could keep the dollar well bid at lower levels as the RBI would try to square up positions," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.