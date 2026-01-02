Rupee Falls 10 paise To Close at 89.98 Against US Dollar

Dilip Parmar - Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, "The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar as lack of major catalysts left the market searching for direction. Thin liquidity, driven by restricted supply and persistent demand, put upward pressure on the pair as major forex markets observed New Year Holiday today." Looking ahead, Parmar said the USD-INR is expected to trade "within a near-term range, finding support at 89.40 and resistance at 90.26".