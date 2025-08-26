Readymade Garment Industry Growth to Halve to 3-5% in FY26 on US Tariff Headwinds: Report

"If the tariffs hold, RMG exports to the US will see a sharp decline. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, total exports from India rose 10% year-on-year to USD 4 billion, with exports to the US recording a 14% growth during the same period. The trend is expected to sustain through August 26, till the enhanced tariffs kick in," Crisil Ratings Deputy Chief Rating Officer Manish Gupta said.