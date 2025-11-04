PM Modi Meets Exporters Amid Jitters in Sector; India Eyes Alternate Markets to Boost Trade

According to a report by The Times of India, the meeting was held between representatives of the textiles and apparel, seafood, engineering, leather, and gems and jewellery sectors. Kirit Bhansali, chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, urged the government to ease credit flows along with amending the Special Economic Zones Act and overhauling the Customs Act. The industry bodies have raised their concerns across ministries and the Reserve Bank of India and await relief from the authorities.