India-EU FTA Discussions Accelerate as EU Envoys Arrive in New Delhi

Carbon Border Adjustment Measures and FTA

One of the key areas of discussion for India will be the bloc’s regulation on Carbon Border Adjustment Measures (CBAM) and other regulations, which would test the ongoing India-EU talks, Hindustan Times reported. The new round of talks would test whether the FTA will address the CBAM and the EU’s other regulations that increase the costs of market access. According to the report, these EU regulations are aimed at maintaining the cost competitiveness of its domestic industry. India’s exports of aluminium and steel are the ones to be hit by the EU CBAM.