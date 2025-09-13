NCLT Orders Ex-Promoters of HNG to Repay Defrauded ₹42 Cr Amount to Debtors

NCLT directed former promoters of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd (HNG) to return ₹42.46 crore misappropriated to corporate debtors within two months.

The tribunal ordered the Resolution Professional to initiate criminal proceedings against suspended directors Sanjay Somany and Mukul Somany under Section 69 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The ₹42.46 crore diversion was found to be fraudulent, with intent to defraud creditors, failing which recovery will be made from their properties.