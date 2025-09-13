Marshall Wace Sell Shares in PFC, Eicher Motors, 2 Others for ₹303 Cr

British hedge fund Marshall Wace sold shares in Eicher Motors, Max Financial Services, Power Finance Corp, and Bank of Baroda to Societe Generale for around ₹303 crore via open market transactions.
Marshall Wace offloaded 60,405 Eicher Motors shares, 74,675 Max Financial Services shares, 24.37 lakh Power Finance Corp shares, and 64.16 lakh Bank of Baroda shares.
London-based Marshall Wace also offloaded 64.16 lakh shares in Bank of Baroda, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The combined value of the transaction was around Rs 303.07 crore, and was executed in the price range of ₹238.27-6,758 apiece.
Meanwhile, these shares were acquired by Paris-headquartered Societe Generale at the same price.
Shares of Eicher Motors rose 1.73% to close at ₹6,875 apiece. The scrip of Max Financial Services fell 1.16% to settle at ₹1,586.70, and the scrip of Bank of Baroda slipped 0.41% to end at ₹237.30 apiece on the NSE.
Power Finance Corporation's shares slipped 0.89% to finish at ₹396.