Vikram Solar Commissions 5-GW Solar Module Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

"Commissioning this 5 GW facility within the year was a bold commitment, and delivering on it signals our readiness for the scale, speed, and innovation the next decade demands. As we complete over 20 years in this industry, this facility reflects our intent to shape what comes next: advanced manufacturing, automation-led quality, and technology platforms that become new benchmarks for the sector," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said in the statement.