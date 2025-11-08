Moody’s Downgrades Ola Ratings, Citing Risk of Loan Covenant Breach

What Are Loan Covenants?



Loan covenants are agreements between a borrower and a lender that lay out certain conditions the borrower must adhere to. A breach of covenants is treated as an event of technical default. In December 2021, Ola raised $500 million from global institutional investors through a term loan to fund the company’s expansion across various businesses. At that time, the company had entered the quick commerce segment but has since exited that space.