Key Infrastructure Sectors' Growth Hits 13-Month High of 6.3% in August

The core sectors' output growth was 3.7% in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5% in August last year

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
Infrastructure Sector Photo: Freepik
  • Growth of India’s eight core infrastructure sectors rose to 6.3% in August 2025, the highest in 13 months.

  • Growth was driven by higher coal, steel, and cement production.

  • Core sector output had grown 3.7% in July 2025 and contracted (-)1.5% in August 2024.

  • Last similar growth rate of 6.3% was seen in July 2024.

  • For April–August 2025, cumulative growth stood at 2.8%, lower than 4.6% in the same period last year.

India's eight key infrastructure sectors' growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday.

The core sectors' output growth was 3.7% in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5% in August last year.

Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3% was recorded in July 2024.

During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8%, compared to a rise of 4.6% in the same period last year.

