Key Infrastructure Sectors' Growth Hits 13-Month High of 6.3% in August

India's eight key infrastructure sectors' growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3% in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday.
The core sectors' output growth was 3.7% in the previous month of July. It was (-) 1.5% in August last year.
Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3% was recorded in July 2024.
During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8%, compared to a rise of 4.6% in the same period last year.