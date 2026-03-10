KaarTech Raises ₹100 Crore in Series B Funding, Plans AI Expansion

KaarTech raises ₹100cr Series B led by Playbook Partners.
Company valuation grows fourfold since 2023 funding round.
KaarTech crosses ₹1,000cr revenue with 44% five-year CAGR.
Funds to expand AI labs and build enterprise operating system platform.
Enterprise technology firm KaarTech today announced that it has raised ₹100 crore (about $11mn) in a Series B funding round led by Playbook Partners.
The investment follows an earlier $30mn funding round in July 2023 led by A91 Partners. The company said its valuation has grown fourfold since 2023.
"A 4X growth in enterprise value since our Series A reflects the trust placed in us by our employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders, and the discipline with which we have executed our strategy," said Maran Nagarajan, Founder & CEO at KaarTech.
KaarTech reported that it recently crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue, recording a 44% compound annual growth rate over the past five years.
The firm has decided to deploy the fresh capital to accelerate its next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening its AI, data, and industry innovation capabilities.
KaarTech also plans to pursue a strategic acquisition aimed at strengthening its data engineering and analytics capabilities. The company is developing an Enterprise Operating System (EOS) platform designed to support AI-driven enterprise transformation programmes. The platform is expected to be rolled out to existing clients starting in Q2 FY27, with wider availability planned by Q4 FY27.
KaarTech further plans to expand its network of AI labs, including a facility in Houston focused on the oil and gas sector, alongside centres in Bengaluru and Chennai working on solutions for industries such as consumer goods, engineering and utilities.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Chennai, KaarTech provides enterprise transformation and technology services. The company employs more than 3,000 people across over 15 global locations and says it has completed over 3,300 projects for enterprise clients.