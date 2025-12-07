JRB Group Eyes ₹1,000 Cr Turnover by FY32

"Today, we stand at the total count of Sagar Ratna franchise as well as company stores at around 170. This includes 10-12 outlets to be opened in the next six months. We expect to add another 26-27 outlets by FY27. We are mainly looking to expand in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Besides, we also have Bangalore and all major cities across all states on our radar for this growth," he added.