Indians Still Drinking Milk Daily Despite Shift To Smoothies, Protein Shakes: Study

Seven in 10 Indians continue to consume milk and dairy products regularly, though traditional consumption patterns are shifting toward smoothies, protein shakes and flavoured varieties, according to a study released by Godrej Jersey.
The India Lactograph Findings FY25-26 study, conducted by research firm YouGov across eight major Indian cities, found that 58% of milk consumers now prefer flavoured varieties like saffron or almond milk, while 51% blend milk into smoothies.
Tea and coffee remain the primary vehicles for milk consumption, with 59% of respondents saying they consume milk through these beverages.
Traditional plain milk still appeals to 52% of Indians due to childhood nostalgia, the study found.
The research revealed parental concern about children's reduced milk intake, with 64% of surveyed parents believing their child may have lower bone density compared to their own childhood due to decreased milk consumption. Some 54%t felt their child's physical growth was slower than their own at the same age.
Among parents who give milk to children, 73% cited calcium needs as the primary reason, while 62% pointed to protein intake and energy requirements.
Branded milk has gained market dominance, with 64% of households purchasing branded animal-based milk compared to 21% buying unbranded loose milk. Plant-based alternatives like almond or soy milk account for about 12% of the market.
Consumers cited trusted brand quality (60% ), consistent taste and texture (48% ), and convenience (46% ) as top reasons for choosing branded milk. Some 71% of respondents rated milk hygiene as "extremely important" in purchasing decisions.
Traditional dairy products remain staples in Indian households, with yogurt (80% ), paneer cheese (76% ) and butter (74% ) maintaining a strong presence, the study found.
"Milk is not leaving the table, it is just changing its glass," said Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing at Godrej Jersey.
The company said it is investing in protein-enriched milk beverages and fortified dairy products to meet evolving consumer demands.
The study was released on National Milk Day.
Godrej Jersey is a dairy brand and subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited, operating primarily in Southern India