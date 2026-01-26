  1. home
India Moving towards Becoming Third-Largest Economy in Near Future: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu says India’s growth momentum, reforms and demographic advantage are driving its rise among the world’s largest economies

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and is moving towards achieving its goal of becoming the third-largest economy in the near future, despite global uncertainties.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, she said the country is recording continuous economic growth, driven by large-scale investments in world-class infrastructure and guided by the principles of 'atmanirbharata' and 'swadeshi'.

"By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we are rebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale," she said, adding that India is shaping its economic destiny through self-reliance and indigenous capabilities.

Highlighting key economic reforms, the President said the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the most significant decision for economic integration after Independence, establishing the framework of "One Nation, One Market".

She noted that recent decisions to make the GST system more effective would further strengthen the economy.

The President also underlined the importance of labour reforms, saying the four Labour Codes issued by the government would benefit workers and accelerate enterprise development.

She said the Republic Day was an occasion to strengthen the spirit of patriotism and urged citizens to work together with the resolve of "Nation First" to make the Republic more glorious.

She extended Republic Day greetings to the people and expressed confidence that their lives would be filled with happiness, peace, security and harmony.

