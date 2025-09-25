India Looks to France’s Safran after Strained Ties with US Stall Critical Jet Engine Deal For Tejas MK1

India explores French Safran fighter jet engines amid worsening US ties.
GE Aerospace–HAL pact for F414 engines faces stalled negotiations.
Government pushes ‘Make in India’ with 200 jets, new HAL contract.
US tariffs, Pakistan pact strain India-US defence cooperation momentum.
Amid worsening relations with United States, India may look at turning to France for their fighter jet engines to meet the country’s defence needs.
Currently, the Centre is in talks with Paris-based Safran SA but whether or not the government will purchase these engines from the French producer or jointly produce them, still remains unclear, Bloomberg reported.
This indicates a marked shift from the major trade deal secured between India and the US under former President Joe Biden’s government, where both the countries decided to jointly produce the engines for Tejas Mark-2.
India-US Defence Pact
The US-based GE Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2023 to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was viewed as a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between India and US.
The agreement included the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program. While talks with the US have slowed down recently, the two nations are still negotiating joint manufacturing, according to a Bloomberg report.
In a latest development, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday signed a Rs 62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The deal includes 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seaters and associated equipment.
How Indian Govt Pushes for ‘Make in India’
India plans to build nearly 200 advanced jets to replace British-made Jaguars and French-made Mirage-2000s, as these are expected to retire soon. This move directly aligns with the government’s increased focus on strengthening the domestic defence sector and promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India is the world’s second-largest importer of weapons. Earlier this year, with an aim to modernise its aging fleet, the country allowed domestic private firms to design and develop advanced warplanes.
India-US’s Worsening Relations
The talks between India and the US slowed after the Trump-led US government imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India starting August 27. This includes a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian crude. However, both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have maintained that they share a strong relationship despite the temporary differences.
The heavy tariffs from US also come amid increasing cooperation between the US and Pakistan. In July this year, Pakistan inked a trade deal with the US that included lower tariffs at 19 per cent and increased investment across different sectors, including energy, mines and minerals, IT, and cryptocurrency. The US President also said stated that the pact includes developing Pakistan’s oil reserves. Meanwhile, India is yet to reach a deal with the US.