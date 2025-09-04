GST 2.0 to Unleash Consumption, Cushion India's Economy from US Tariff Headwinds: Industry

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd, said, "While CGST and SGST recorded a double-digit expansion, the growth in IGST and cess collections was tepid, dampening the headline GST increase to 6.5%. Low inflation readings for the WPI and the CPI may partly be dampening the GST growth. The contraction in IGST on imports is puzzling in light of the sharp increase in merchandise imports in July 2025 (that would have been reflected in the August 2025 GST data)." Nitin Rao, CEO, InCred Wealth, pointed out that focus has been to give support to tariff-impacted labour intensive industries and to make goods cheaper.