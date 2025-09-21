Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG – Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services, said: "The bullion is expected to remain supported by firm festive demand in Asia, while ETFs and central banks continue to remain net buyers. Safe-haven buying remains mixed at current high prices." On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery surged Rs 1,616, or 1.5 per cent, last week to close at Rs 1,09,900 per 10 grams on Friday.