Industrial Output Growth at 2-Year High of 6.7% in Nov on Robust Manufacturing

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 0.5% for October 2025 from the provisional estimate of 0.4% released last month

PTI
Financial Express
Industrial Output Photo: Financial Express
India's industrial production grew at a two-year high of 6.7% in November this year, driven by strong performances in mining and manufacturing, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 5% in November 2024.

The previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023.

1 December 2025

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 0.5% for October 2025 from the provisional estimate of 0.4 per cent released last month.

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 8 per cent in November 2025 from 5.5% in the year-ago month. Mining production rose by 5.4% against a growth of 1.9% a year ago.

Power production contracted by 1.5% in November 2025, compared to 4.4% expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-November period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth decelerated by 3.3% compared to 4.1% in the same period a year ago. 

