  1. home
  2. News
  3. Foodgrains production rises 8 to record 35773 mn ton in 2024 25 govt data

Foodgrains Production Rises 8% To Record 357.73 mn Ton In 2024-25: Govt Data

India's foodgrain production rose 8% to record 357.73 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year ended June, according to the government data released on Thursday

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Centre said it has sufficient foodgrain stocks to meet the requirements under the food security law
info_icon

 India's foodgrain production rose 8% to record 357.73 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year ended June, according to the government data released on Thursday.

The foodgrain production stood at 332.29 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

Releasing the final estimates of foodgrains production for the 2024-25 crop year, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the record foodgrain production is because of the farmers' efforts and the government policies, including higher minimum support price (MSP) and procurement.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

According to the final estimate, wheat output stood at a record 117.94 million tonnes in 2024-25 against 113.29 million tonnes in the preceding year.

Related Content
Related Content

Rice production rose to a record 150.18 million tonnes from 137.82 million tonnes in 2023-24.

The production of coarse cereals also grew to 63.92 million tonnes against 56.93 million tonnes.

Pulse production increased to 25.68 million tonnes compared to 24.24 million tonnes.

In non-foodgrains category, the production of oilseeds rose to 42.98 million tonnes from 39.66 million tonnes.

In cash crops, sugarcane production stood at 454.61 million tonnes against 453.15 million tonnes.

However, the cotton output declined to 29.72 million bales of 170 kg each in the 2024-25 crop year compared to 32.52 million bales in the preceding year.

Chouhan highlighted that the country's foodgrain production in the last ten years has increased from 251.54 million tonnes in 2015-16 to reach 357.73 million tonnes in 2024-25.

After releasing the final estimates, Chouhan held discussions with senior officials regarding future strategies.

He expressed confidence that the 'Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission' will give strong momentum to increasing pulse production. 

Foodgrain Output Set to Scale New Peak in 2025 as Farm Sector Eyes 4% Growth - null
Foodgrain Output Set to Scale New Peak in 2025 as Farm Sector Eyes 4% Growth

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×