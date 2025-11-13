  1. home
DHL Group Plans Euro 1-Bn Investment Across its Businesses in India by 2030: CEO Tobias Meyer

Global logistics operator DHL Group on Thursday announced its plans to invest around Euro 1 billion across its businesses in India by 2030

Global logistics operator DHL Group on Thursday announced its plans to invest around Euro 1 billion across its businesses in India by 2030.

This significant commitment underscores the company's confidence in India as a key growth market as part of its Strategy 2030-Accelerated Sustainable Growth plan, DHL Group announced here at a press conference.

"Global trade is facing headwinds, but we remain confident in India's dynamic market. The country's diversification strategy and business-friendly policies provide a solid foundation for long-term investments.

"With our investment program of Euro 1 billion, we are expanding reliable and more sustainable logistics solutions for our customers in India," said DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer.

The multi-layer investment programme spans key sectors including life sciences and healthcare, new energy, e-commerce and digitalisation, it said. 

