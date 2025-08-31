DGGI Officers Detect ₹43 Cr GST Evasion in Fake Invoice Case

GST Intelligence uncovered a fraud involving fake invoices worth ₹145 crore.
The fraud led to alleged tax evasion of about ₹43 crore.
GST Intelligence wing has uncovered a fraud involving issuance of fake invoices valued at ₹145 crore, resulting in alleged tax evasion of about ₹43 crore, and arrested one person, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
Preliminary findings of the case detected by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi Zonal Unit, indicate that a group of people created fake GST registrations using forged documents and availed of and passed on fraudulently-availed input tax credit (ITC).
During the search of the accused's premises, officers recovered several documents/ evidences, including a mobile phone, forged documents, fictitious Aadhaar cards and photographs of signboards of non-functional units. The investigation further indicates the use of shell entities with no genuine business operations to generate fake invoices and e-way bills.
"The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi Zonal Unit, has registered a case and uncovered a GST fraud involving the issuance of fake invoices valued at approximately ₹145 crore, resulting in alleged tax evasion of about ₹43 crore. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case," the statement said.