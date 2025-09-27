Centre Transfers Over ₹540 Cr Under PM-KISAN to 27 Lakh Farmers in 3 Flood-Hit States

According to an official statement, "the release of the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was declared by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, through video conferencing." This instalment has been specially prioritised for the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand which have been severely affected by recent floods and landslides.