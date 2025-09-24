Cabinet Unveils ₹69,725 Cr Push for Shipping Sector, Incentive Scheme Gets Extension

A new corpus of ₹24,736 crore is being allocated to extend the SBFAS. First introduced by the Government of India on December 9, 2015, the scheme aimed to provide financial support to Indian shipyards for contracts signed between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2026. As of 2024, only 18 out of 39 registered shipyards had availed benefits under this scheme, indicating limited utilisation. SBFAS 2.0 was announced in the Budget for FY26.