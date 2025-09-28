Amid Air of Uncertainty with Tariffs, Indian Pharma Firms May Look at More Third-party Manufacturing

Speaking to Business Standard, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma said that demand for fill-finish capacity in the US is rising. “We are adding 24,000 sq ft of manufacturing space and a new laboratory, to be completed by 2027, for high-potent sterile products. Some customers had to move elsewhere due to lack of capacity, so this expansion is crucial,” she said. Currently, their firm operates 15 CDMO facilities globally, including four in North America, two in the UK and nine in India.