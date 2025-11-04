  1. home
  2. News
  3. Berger paints q2 profit down 23 pc to 206 cr

News

Berger Paints Q2 Profit Down 23 pc to ₹206 Cr

Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported 23.53% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹206.38 crore for September quarter FY26, on account of lower sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Berger Paints
info_icon

Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported 23.53% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹206.38 crore for September quarter FY26, on account of lower sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹267 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Berger Paints India.

However, revenue from operations was up 1.9% to ₹2,827.49 crore in September quarter FY26. It was at ₹2,774.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Profitability was impacted by negative scale effect, and an adverse product mix due to the low sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building efforts in this quarter," said Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy.

Related Content
Related Content

Roy said the extended monsoon season right through this quarter saw a muted demand scenario across most markets.

".... in spite of which we were able to deliver high single-digit volume growths and a low positive revenue growth. Though the revenue growth rate this quarter was muted, as per our estimates we have continued to improve on our market share for the Apr-Sept 2025 period over FY25 levels amongst the major listed companies in the paints & coatings space," he said.

Total expenses were at ₹2,589.68 crore, up 5.85% year-on-year.

"EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 was ₹352.3 crore as against ₹434.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decline of 18.9% over the corresponding quarter of last year," said an earning statement from Berger Paint.

Total income, which includes other income, was at 2,853.49 crore, up 2.06% year-on-year.

Shares of Berger Paints India on Tuesday settled at ₹537.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.30% from the previous close

The visible improvement in the industrial and decorative segments was good indicator of a demand improvement cycle, Roy said - Wikipedia
Berger Paints India Q4 Net Profit up 18 % at Rs 262.91 Crore

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×