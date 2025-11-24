Sudeep Pharma IPO Sees Strong Day 2 Bidding; Here's What Brokerages Say

Sudeep Pharma continued to see strong investor interest on the second day of its public bidding, with the issue being subscribed more than 2.5 times its offer size on Day 2 so far, according to NSE data at 11 am. The maiden issue of the Vadodara-based company received bids for nearly 2.6 crore shares, against an offer size of approximately 1.06 crore shares.