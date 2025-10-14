"Equity markets saw broad-based profit-booking amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, as weak cues from Asian and European peers dampened investor sentiment. Renewed US–China trade tensions reignited risk aversion, prompting a shift toward safe-haven assets such as gold and US Treasury bonds, while equities came under pressure on concerns of escalating global trade uncertainty," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.