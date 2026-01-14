  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Stock markets extend losses for 2nd day sensex drops 245 points

Stock Markets Extend Losses For 2nd Day; Sensex Drops 245 Points

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29% to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52% to 83,185.20

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stock Markets Extend Losses For 2nd Day; Sensex Drops 245 Points
info_icon

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29% to settle at 83,382.71. During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52% to 83,185.20.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Sensex Ends Tad Lower at 55,944.21, But Nifty Scales Up at 16,634.65 - null
Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower Amid Thin Year-End Trading, Foreign Fund Outflows Weigh

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26%.25, to 66560.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth ₹1,181.78 crore, according to exchange data.

Sensex Tanks 610 pts; Nifty Slips Below 26k on Profit Booking - null
Sensex Tanks 610 pts; Nifty Slips Below 26k on Profit Booking, Foreign Fund Outflows

BY PTI

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were quoting higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99% to $64.82 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 250.48 points or 0.30% to settle at 83,627.69. The Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22% to 25,732.30.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×