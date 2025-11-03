Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade

"Smart gains of 3,860 points on the Sensex and 1,157 points on the Nifty in October did not help the market scale up to a new record high. Profit-booking and FIIs again turning sellers prevented the continuation of the rally to record highs. Since the FII strategy of selling in India on rallies and moving money to other better-performing markets have paid them rich dividends, they can be expected to continue the same strategy now also.