Sobha Q2 Sales Booking Jumps 61% to ₹1,902.6 Cr on Strong Housing Demand

Sobha Ltd reported 61% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 sales bookings to ₹1,902.6 crore, up from ₹1,178.5 crore.
Sold 13.94 lakh sq ft at an average price of ₹13,648/sq ft during the quarter.
Bengaluru contributed nearly 70% of sales (₹1,326.4 crore), led by SOBHA Town Park project.
Delhi-NCR contributed ₹309.7 crore, Kerala ₹184.8 crore, aided by festive demand.
H1 FY26 sales bookings hit record ₹3,981.4 crore, compared with ₹3,052.2 crore YoY.
Real estate developer Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 61% growth in its sales booking to ₹1,902.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its residential properties.
The company had sold properties worth ₹1,178.5 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd informed that the company sold 13.94 lakh square feet area during the July-September period of this fiscal at an average price realisation of ₹13,648 per square feet.
Bengaluru contributed 69.7% of the quarterly sales, with value of ₹1,326.4 crore aided by improved sales momentum at SOBHA Town Park project.
Delhi-NCR contributed ₹309.7 crore while Kerala region added ₹184.8 crore to quarterly sales value, sustained by festive demand surge.
For the first half of 2025-26, Sobha Ltd achieved sales bookings of ₹3,981.4 crore, the best ever H1 performance, as against ₹3,052.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
During the entire 2024-25 fiscal, Sobha Ltd had sold properties worth ₹6,276.5 crore.
"Rationalisation and simplification in GST rates, a declining interest rate regime supported by low-inflation environment, is expected to further stimulate household consumption and domestic economic activity," Sobha said.
During the latest September quarter, Sobha Ltd completed 1.18 million sq ft of saleable area, delivering 591 homes.
Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
In terms of number of flats sold during the July-September period of 2025, PropEquity data showed that housing sales fell 4% in top 9 cities.
Anarock data suggested a 9% annual fall in 7 major cities.
Despite overall sluggishness in sales volumes during the first nine months of 2025 calendar year, the big branded and listed entities are performing well and clocking higher sales value, snatching market share from small unorganised and unbranded developers.