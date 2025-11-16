PMI, US-India Trade Progress To Steer Stock Markets This Week: Analysts

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Capital-market-linked stocks also remained active, supported by strong retail participation, elevated SIP flows, and enthusiasm for recent and upcoming IPOs." He further stated that "Indian equities are likely to maintain their steady up-move this week, supported by firm domestic macros, healthy earnings and a strong electoral mandate for the ruling NDA in Bihar, which reinforces political stability at the Centre".