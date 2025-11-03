India's Exports To US Dip 37.5 Pc During May-Sep 2025: GTRI

India's exports to the US have dipped 37.5% during May-September 2025 from USD 8.8 Bn in May to USD 5.5 Bn in September, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.
It said that exports of pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals and auto have declined during the period.
Pharmaceutical product exports dipped 15.7% from USD 745.6 M in May to USD 628.3M in September. Industrial metals and auto parts facing uniform tariffs for all countries saw a modest 16.7% drop, from USD 0.6Bn to USD 0.5 Bn.
Aluminium exports fell 37% , copper 25%, auto parts 12%, and iron-steel 8 %, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that with similar duties on global suppliers, the dip likely reflects softer U.S. industrial activity rather than lost competitiveness.
He added that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods, and machinery endured a 33% decline, from USD 4.8Bn to USD 3.2Bn.
"The impact here was both deep and widespread," he said.
Exports of solar panels dropped 60.8% from USD 202.6M in May to USD 79.4M in September.
In textiles and garments also, shipments fell 37%, from USD 944M to USD 597M.
"Garments were down 44%, home textiles 16%, and yarn and fabrics 41 %," he said adding marine and seafood exports declined 49%, from USD 223 M to USD 113M, dealing a severe blow to one of India's most labour-intensive export sectors..