Gold Prices Make History, Hits Above the $4,000 Mark Per Ounce: What Drove this Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty?

Data from the World Gold Council, as reported by Reuters, noted that global demand for gold reached record levels this year with inflows into physically-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting $64 billion—$17.3 billion of which was added in only September.



On the other hand, China’s central bank has also expanded its gold holdings, which stood at 74.06 million fine troy ounces at the end of September, going up from 74.02 million a month earlier, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.



This sharp rise reflects a broader global trend of central banks increasing their gold reserves to shield against economic shocks.