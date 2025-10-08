Gold Prices Make History, Hits Above the $4,000 Mark Per Ounce: What Drove this Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty?

Gold prices surpass $4,000 per ounce amid global economic uncertainty.
Rising central bank purchases and ETF inflows boost gold demand.
Weak U.S. dollar and rate-cut expectations enhance gold’s safe-haven appeal.
Investors turn to gold as market volatility and geopolitical tensions intensify.
In a historic milestone driven by growing investor demand for safe-haven assets, gold prices have crossed the $4,000 mark per ounce in international markets. In terms of spot trading, the precious metal touched a record high of $4,002.53, while December gold futures on the U.S. Commodity Exchange climbed 0.5% to $4,025 per ounce.
This comes amid rising concerns over global economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability along with speculation around potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
According to an Economic Times report, the price hike adds to a remarkable rally in 2025, with gold now up by 52% year-to-date. This comes after a substantial 27% rise in 2024, highlighting its strong momentum amid shifting macroeconomic conditions.
What's Behind this Record-breaking Rise?
Gold has been in high demand as investors respond to a confluence of factors. Additionally, lower interest rates have enhanced gold’s appeal by reducing the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. In addition to that, increased buying by central banks and a weakening U.S. dollar have further bolstered its attractiveness.
Data from the World Gold Council, as reported by Reuters, noted that global demand for gold reached record levels this year with inflows into physically-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting $64 billion—$17.3 billion of which was added in only September.
On the other hand, China’s central bank has also expanded its gold holdings, which stood at 74.06 million fine troy ounces at the end of September, going up from 74.02 million a month earlier, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.
This sharp rise reflects a broader global trend of central banks increasing their gold reserves to shield against economic shocks.
How Investors Trade Gold Globally
Gold can be accessed through various investment avenues and institutional players often trade in the spot market, where real-time supply-demand dynamics determine pricing. Till now, London remains a key hub for such trades, supported by the London Bullion Market Association’s regulatory framework. On the other hand, retail and professional investors gain exposure through futures markets, especially on exchanges like COMEX in New York and the Shanghai Futures Exchange. Exchange-traded products offer another route, allowing investments backed by physical gold without the need for actual delivery.
In case of individual investors, purchasing gold bars and coins—either online or via metal traders—continues to be a preferred method for gaining physical ownership.
Currently, many drivers are influencing the trajectory of gold and market sentiment stands heavily shaped by geopolitical developments and macroeconomic trend. On the other side, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets—especially the weakening of the dollar—tend to make gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, adding to demand. Central bank monetary policy and ongoing political tensions have further supported the metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset, ET reported.
As global financial markets remain volatile and uncertainties linger, gold’s ascent to record highs reflects its enduring status as a store of value amid shifting economic tides.