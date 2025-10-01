Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 101.62 crore will be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area at Alwar in Rajasthan; Rs 58.10 crore for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity; Rs 70 crore for payment of debt and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.