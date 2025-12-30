  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Blackstone backed horizon industrial files 2600 cr ipo papers with sebi

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Files ₹2,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Blackstone currently holds 89 % stake in the company, the draft papers showed.

K
Kashif Raza
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Files ₹2,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi
info_icon

 Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by global private equity firm Blackstone, on Monday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise  ₹2,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The issue is entirely a fresh offer of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), about  ₹2,250 crore from the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings.

Blackstone has agreed to invest ₹700 crore - null
Blackstone to Invest ₹700 Cr in Casagrand's Industrial, Warehousing Facility in Chennai

BY PTI

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Blackstone currently holds 89% stake in the company, the draft papers showed.

Related Content
Related Content

Ahead of the public issue, the company has already raised nearly $200 million (around  ₹1,650 crore) in a pre-IPO round, with participation from investors such as 360 ONE, SBI Life Insurance, SBI, Radhakishan Damani, EAAA and DSP Investments.

Including the pre-IPO placement, Horizon is targeting a total fund raise of about  ₹4,250 crore ( $500 million).

null - null
Pre-IPO Funding Round: 26 Investors Put in ₹4,815 Cr in ICICI Prudential AMC

BY PTI

Horizon Industrial Parks is an industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator with a pan-India portfolio of about 60 million square feet spread across 46 assets in 10 cities.

Blackstone made its first acquisition in the platform in 2020 and has scaled it to the current size over the past five years.

null - Federal Bank
Blackstone to Pick Up 9.99% in Federal Bank for ₹6,196 Cr

BY Outlook Business Desk

The company operates across fulfilment centres, industrial facilities and in-city logistics assets. Its portfolio is around 95 % committed, with more than 100 customers, nearly 60 % of which are Fortune 500 companies.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM are the merchant bankers to the issue.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×