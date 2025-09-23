Auto Stocks Surge as Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Report Bumper Bookings on Navaratri Day 1

Under the new GST structure, smaller cars (sub-4 metre models) now fall under the 18% slab, with the compensation cess on automobiles fully removed. Earlier, these models attracted 28% GST plus a 1–3% cess, resulting in a total tax incidence of 29–31%. Larger and luxury cars are now taxed at 40%. Under the earlier GST 1.0 regime, their overall incidence ranged between 43% and 50% (28% GST plus a 15–22% cess).