Amanta Healthcare Shares Jump 12.5% in Market Debut Trade

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding

PTI
  • Amanta Healthcare shares debuted with 12.5% premium over issue price of ₹126.

  • Listed at ₹134 on BSE, closed at ₹140.65; listed at ₹135 on NSE, closed at ₹141.75.

  • Market valuation stood at ₹546.13 crore.

Shares of Amanta Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday ended with a premium of 12.5% against the issue price of ₹126.

The stock made its market debut at ₹134, up 6.34% from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 11.62% to settle at ₹140.65 apiece.

On the NSE, the company's stock listed with a premium of 7.14% at ₹135. The stock zoomed 12.5% to end at ₹141.75 each.

The company's market valuation stood at ₹546.13 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.

The ₹126-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.

The price range for the offering was fixed at ₹120-126 per share.

