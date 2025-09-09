Amanta Healthcare Shares Jump 12.5% in Market Debut Trade

Amanta Healthcare shares debuted with 12.5% premium over issue price of ₹126.
Listed at ₹134 on BSE, closed at ₹140.65; listed at ₹135 on NSE, closed at ₹141.75.
Market valuation stood at ₹546.13 crore.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare Ltd received 82.60 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday.
The ₹126-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares.
The price range for the offering was fixed at ₹120-126 per share.