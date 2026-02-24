  1. home
Cabinet Approves Hike in Powergrid's Equity Investment Threshold to ₹7,500 Cr per Subsidiary

The Cabinet approved raising Powergrid’s equity investment limit to ₹7,500 crore for each subsidiary company

PTI
Cabinet Approves Hike in Powergrid's Equity Investment Threshold to ₹7,500 Cr per Subsidiary
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 3.33-km extension of the existing North-South corridor of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur.

In a statement, the government said that the project, which is scheduled to be completed in four years, includes three elevated stations.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet, in its first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth, the new PMO complex.

"The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,067.35 crore. This extended corridor is expected to benefit approximately 23,702 passengers in 2029 and approximately 58,059 passengers in 2041," the statement stated.

It said that this corridor will strengthen connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT region. Major multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial centers located along the proposed route will directly benefit.

This extension will also be beneficial to the daily commuters travelling between Ahmedabad and GIFT region for catering the travel need related to business, employment and education, thereby significantly enhancing network integration and passenger convenience, it said.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs in construction. Approximately 250 people will be employed in the post-construction phase for operations and maintenance.

"This project will generate a significant number of direct employment opportunities, equivalent to the number mentioned above. Additionally, other activities will generate indirect employment for even more people. The project will be implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC), a 50:50 joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat," it added.

At present, the Gujarat Metro's 68.28-km Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I {APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) & Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor) NB.

