India's Chemicals Industry to Reach $255 Bn by 2030: McKinsey

The report, 'From Challenges to Possibilities: Leading India's Chemicals Industry Through Global Headwinds', projects the chemical sector "to expand from $155-165 billion today to $230-255 billion by 2030, potentially outpacing the GDP growth rate." In order to identify the next wave of growth, McKinsey research has identified 18 distinctive arenas of growth at an India level. Of these, eight select arenas could unlock $30-35 billion in incremental chemical demand by 2030.