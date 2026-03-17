India Highly Viable Tech Partner of Choice as Global Focus Shifts to Trust, Resilience: Nasscom President

Nambiar also underscored the global potential of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Beyond the underlying technology of platforms like Aadhaar and UPI, he emphasised that the core principles of DPI — such as user consent, privacy, scalability, and interoperability — are concepts India can take to the broader global market. "Along with AI, DPI becomes such a force." He noted that while India was "a little bit late to the party" in semiconductors and electronics, the country is now catching up rapidly.