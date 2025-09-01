'Savings Rate Needs to be Much Higher for 8% Growth,' Says EAC-PM Chairman

A

The gross value added in manufacturing increased from ₹16.84 trillion in FY15 to ₹29.54 trillion in FY25, an increase of 75% in ten years. The share of manufacturing in GDP which is around 17% will rise over time. ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Indian government is to harness the potential of manufacturing. It may be noted that both manufacturing and services are needed as both are complementary. The manufacturing sector has higher backward and forward linkages and also improves services. India has a diversified industrial sector ranging from textiles, electronics, automobiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals et cetera. The services sector needs an expanding manufacturing sector. Thus, some of the growth in services sector is due to expanding manufacturing. One should not conclude about the contribution of manufacturing by just looking at the share of manufacturing in GDP.

On manufacturing, among other things, small size of the firms with majority operating at less than 10 workers is the major problem. And many others are between 10 to 50 workers. On the other end we have large scale manufacturing firms. Missing middle is an issue. We must have many more middle level manufacturing units with 200 to 500 workers. There is an observed tendency for firms in India to remain small. By staying small, firms lose access to institutional capital, skilled talent, and technology infusion and they are outside formal supply chains. There is a feeling that we quickly need to introduce labour reforms which can remove missing middle problem. This can raise productivity and growth significantly.

Labour flexibility has to be done at state level. A state level analysis mentioned in the Economic Survey 2024-25 indicates that industrial progress is better in the states where business reforms were undertaken. The government is giving a lot of push to manufacturing sector. The new generation reforms announced recently focused on deregulation and easing ‘compliance burden.' There is a need for more progress on ‘ease of doing business’ at the state level.