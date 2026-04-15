"The fresh Saudi support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and will help bolster foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the external account', Geo News quoted Aurangzeb while speaking to journalists in Washington on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2026. The IMF has stipulated that Pakistan's three key bilateral creditors -- Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE -- must maintain their cash deposits with the country until the completion of the ongoing three-year programme.